While the college football regular season wrapped up this weekend and the NFL is hitting the stretch run, around the country the high school playoffs are coming to a close.

There are few things more enjoyable than a good high school football championship game, particularly in a state that produces top talent, as you can see some future college and pro stars show out at the high school level. On Sunday in Michigan, two undefeateds met in the MHSAA Division 1 Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, as Belleville and Southfield A&T played for the title. After Southfield struck first to go up 6-0, Belleville set up its first touchdown of the game thanks to one of the best defensive plays you’ll see at any level of football from Adrian Walker Jr.

Walker Jr. tips the ball up into the air and then reaches his arms behind his back to somehow squeeze the interception to get the Tigers the ball back in great field position. It’s a truly absurd play, and while his return didn’t count because his knee was down, it still yielded a touchdown for Belleville to get them on the board for the first time in the game. Walker is a junior and a 3-star athlete, pulling double duty as a receiver and defensive back, but this is unquestionably a 5-star play and should turn some heads his way.