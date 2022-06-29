Tuesday night was the sort of game that sums up the way things have gone for Los Angeles Angels the last few years. Despite the fact that Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani combined to go 4-for-7 with a walk and three RBIs, the team lost to the Chicago White Sox, 11-4, to drop to 36-41 on the season.

One of the two did contribute to the pitching staff’s performance against the White Sox, and in a bit of a twist, it wasn’t Ohtani. Trout was posted up in center field while Elvis Peguero was on the bump in the top of the seventh, and from where he stood several hundred feet away, he noticed that Peguero tipped his pitches.

The fine folks on the Angels’ broadcast noticed it, too, and decided to do a quick video breakdown of what he was doing and how Chicago’s hitters appeared to catch onto it. Then, a visibly frustrated Trout was caught on camera moving his hands up and down to relay what Peguero’s doing.

Angels broadcast broke down Peguero tipping pitches and followed it with the video of Trout mimicking him after spotting it in center field (h/t @AdamStites_) pic.twitter.com/mqF7GvUXAX — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 29, 2022

So not only is he a golden god at the plate but Trout also moonlights as a pitching coach based on things he sees while standing in the outfield. The man really is phenomenal.