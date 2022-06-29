mike trout
Twitter
Sports

Here’s A Frustrated Mike Trout Telling An Angels Pitcher He’s Tipping Pitches

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

Tuesday night was the sort of game that sums up the way things have gone for Los Angeles Angels the last few years. Despite the fact that Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani combined to go 4-for-7 with a walk and three RBIs, the team lost to the Chicago White Sox, 11-4, to drop to 36-41 on the season.

One of the two did contribute to the pitching staff’s performance against the White Sox, and in a bit of a twist, it wasn’t Ohtani. Trout was posted up in center field while Elvis Peguero was on the bump in the top of the seventh, and from where he stood several hundred feet away, he noticed that Peguero tipped his pitches.

The fine folks on the Angels’ broadcast noticed it, too, and decided to do a quick video breakdown of what he was doing and how Chicago’s hitters appeared to catch onto it. Then, a visibly frustrated Trout was caught on camera moving his hands up and down to relay what Peguero’s doing.

So not only is he a golden god at the plate but Trout also moonlights as a pitching coach based on things he sees while standing in the outfield. The man really is phenomenal.

Listen To This
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×