Twitter
Sports

Mookie Betts Was Accidentally Hit In The Nuts While Getting Tagged

TwitterAssociate Editor

Mookie Betts found himself on third base in the top of the fourth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday evening. Usually the list of priorities when a player is in this spot goes something like “score” and then “do not get tagged out and prevent yourself from scoring,” but for Betts, an unexpected wrinkle was thrown into the equation.

Max Muncy checked his swing on a delivery from Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy, which led to a dribbler down the third-base line that went foul. In an attempt to keep Betts honest, Jose Rojas made the tag despite knowing nothing would come of it.

Well, one thing came of it: Rojas accidentally cup checked Betts, who went down in pain, because this is, uh, extremely painful.

A different angle shows that just about everyone on the diamond was able to laugh about this one, including Betts, which is the most important thing here.

Betts would go on to score later in the at-bat, kicking off what ended up being a monstrous 8-run inning for the Dodgers against their crosstown rivals. It was such a big inning for L.A. that Betts was able to come up to the plate a second time in the top of the fourth, and hopefully, he had a cup on for that one.

Topics: #MLBTags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×