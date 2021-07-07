Netflix Released The First Look At Its Naomi Osaka Series

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming Naomi Osaka documentary and hints at a compelling project featuring one of the biggest stars in sports.

In the teaser for the three-part series — which hits Netflix on July 16 — Osaka narrates as she details different aspects of her life. That includes her mother, her father, how fast fame came to her after she won the U.S. Open, and her work in protesting against police brutality.

Titled Naomi Osaka, the docuseries comes after she withdrew from the French Open. Osaka declined to do media at the event and opted not to play in the currently on-going Wimbledon tournament, citing her mental health. She will, however, represent Japan during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Earlier this year, she won the Australian Open and is currently the second-ranked women’s tennis player in the world.

The series is directed by Garett Bradley, am Oscar-nominated documentarian who also has worked with Ava Duvernay on a previous project for Netflix, 2019’s When They See Us.

“The series is about Naomi’s journey, within a snapshot of her life, but it’s also about life’s purpose, about personal worth, about the courage that it takes to allow one’s personal values to inform their work and vice versa,” Bradley said per the official synopsis. “More than anything, I’d hope people can feel the power of empathy and to feel encouraged to take chances in life, perhaps especially in moments where the stakes can feel impossibly high.”