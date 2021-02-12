On the fifth day of the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka saved an insect. The American tennis superstar also won her match against No. 27 Ons Jabeur in straight sets overnight, 6-3, 6-2, but that was to be expected for the third-ranked women’s tennis player on the planet.
What wasn’t expected, however, was that Osaka would be swarmed by a single butterfly midway through the second set. As the broadcast said, a fan actually told Osaka there was a butterfly on her leg, causing a stoppage as she gently saved the critter from what would have absolutely been a deadly racquet swing if he hadn’t flown right onto her face. It even, improbably, landed on her nose at one point.
Just a wholesome moment, isn't it?
🦋 💞
Naomi Osaka 🙏🏼#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/2FKzUWiRqN
— The Field (@thefield_in) February 12, 2021
Osaka doesn’t appear to be very freaked out by bugs, though, as she calmly used a finger to get the butterfly off her face and move it to a safe location away from the court, drawing applause from the crowd because she didn’t decide to mash one of nature’s most delicate creatures in view of everyone assembled.
Just a wholesome moment, isn't it?
🦋 💞
Naomi Osaka 🙏🏼#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/2FKzUWiRqN
— The Field (@thefield_in) February 12, 2021
It made for an extremely picturesque moment in the shadows of Melbourne Arena.
Naomi Osaka and a butterfly. Picture perfect! #AusOpen
🦋🦋🦋 pic.twitter.com/eBQqwjFQyU
— The Field (@thefield_in) February 12, 2021
In fact, it was a moment that almost seemed too good to be true.
Naomi Osaka carefully rescues a butterfly on court and I can see the commercial being produced in some Nike exec's mind this very moment
— Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) February 12, 2021
Osaka advanced to the fifth round and will head into the weekend with a match against last year’s runner-up, Garbine Muguruza. Hopefully nothing interrupts that match, though photographers will certainly be looking out for it.