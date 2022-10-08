nathan fielder
Twitter
Sports

Nathan Fielder Had The Time Of His Life At Game 1 Of Mets-Padres

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

Both of the New York baseball team made it to the postseason this year. While the New York Yankees will wait to see which team they’ll get in the American League Division Series, the New York Mets are slated to take on the San Diego Padres in one of the two National League Wild Card series, with the first game taking place at Citi Field.

The Padres jumped on New York early on Friday night, scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the second off of Mets ace Max Scherzer. By the time Scherzer left the game in the top of the fifth, San Diego scored seven runs and took the air out of one of the most raucous stadiums in all of baseball.

The game is taking place in front of some stars, and by some stars, I mean noted famous person Nathan Fielder, the star of the HBO series The Rehearsal. Look at him below, having a blast.

Ok, so, maybe “having a blast” was a bit of a stretch, as Fielder looks like, well, someone at the Mets game watching them lose. But don’t worry: A smile eventually came to Fielder’s face.

Hard not to have a smile on your face during a lovely night out at the ballpark.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2022
by: Twitter
×