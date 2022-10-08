Nathan Fielder Had The Time Of His Life At Game 1 Of Mets-Padres

Both of the New York baseball team made it to the postseason this year. While the New York Yankees will wait to see which team they’ll get in the American League Division Series, the New York Mets are slated to take on the San Diego Padres in one of the two National League Wild Card series, with the first game taking place at Citi Field.

The Padres jumped on New York early on Friday night, scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the second off of Mets ace Max Scherzer. By the time Scherzer left the game in the top of the fifth, San Diego scored seven runs and took the air out of one of the most raucous stadiums in all of baseball.

The game is taking place in front of some stars, and by some stars, I mean noted famous person Nathan Fielder, the star of the HBO series The Rehearsal. Look at him below, having a blast.

what would it cost for Nathan Fielder to recreate Citi Field to rehearse being on the Jumbotron pic.twitter.com/WsOqX93ZHD — Joon Lee (@joonlee) October 8, 2022

Ok, so, maybe “having a blast” was a bit of a stretch, as Fielder looks like, well, someone at the Mets game watching them lose. But don’t worry: A smile eventually came to Fielder’s face.

.@nathanfielder out on the town having the time of his life with a bunch of friends. They're all just out of frame, laughing too. pic.twitter.com/Jj0H66wBbF — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2022

Hard not to have a smile on your face during a lovely night out at the ballpark.