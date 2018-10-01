The National League Will Have Two One-Game Playoff Games For The First Time Ever

10.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

As it turns out, 162 games was not enough to decide much of anything in the National League. While the American League playoffs have basically been set for weeks now, two National League divisions are still up for grabs after Sunday’s games. Two teams are tied atop the NL Central and the NL West, meaning for the first time in NL history two tiebreak games are necessary to set the postseason schedule.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs both won on Saturday, meaning they will play for the NL Central crown in Chicago at 1 p.m. on Monday. The Dodgers, meanwhile, will host the Colorado Rockies after the two also ended the season knotted atop the division on Sunday. All four teams are in the postseason, which officially gets underway on Tuesday with the National League Wild Card game. But who plays in that game is entirely up to what happens in a pair of Game 163s.

The losers will be relegated to the Wild Card game, while the winners will be crowned division champions and get a few more days off before the best-of-five postseason starts later in the week.

