The New York Giants Have Fired Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett

The New York Giants slipped to 3-7 on the season with a 30-10 loss to the Bucs on Monday Night Football, as their latest poor showing once again put them at the bottom of the NFC East.

Chief among the Giants issues are an offense that simply can’t put up points consistently. New York is third-worst in the NFL in touchdowns put on the board this season at 18, leading only the lowly Lions and Texans, and Monday saw them once again scuttle away opportunities and fail to mount anything approaching a comeback in the second half. While there is plenty of blame to go around, the first to take the fall is always the offensive coordinator, and on Tuesday the Giants announced they had fired Jason Garrett.

Jason Garrett has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 23, 2021

Garrett took over as OC for the Giants prior to last season, joining New York fresh off his long tenure as Cowboys head coach. Unfortunately for Giants fans, Garrett didn’t bring some form of resurgent system to New York, but instead produced a similarly mediocre offense — that surely hasn’t been helped by a less than stellar offensive line and uneven at best quarterback play from Daniel Jones. Still, Garrett’s uninspiring offensive scheme is on the way out the door and New York will turn to assistant Freddie Kitchens, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, formerly of the Browns, to see if they can’t breathe life into their offense. If not, more significant changes may need to be made in New York to try and right the ship.