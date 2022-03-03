Calvin Austin III And Velus Jones Jr. Both Ran 4.32 At The NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine made its triumphant return with on-field drills on Thursday night as the quarterbacks, receivers, and tight ends took center stage in Indianapolis. After the tight ends got things started, it was time for the main event with the QBs and WRs split into two groups, and while only two quarterbacks ran the 40 yard dash, the receivers more than made up for their absence as Calvin Austin III out of Memphis stole the show as the first man up.

Austin was a track star at Memphis, so he came to Indianapolis with high expectations and, if he lived up to them, a chance to make himself some money come April. He did just that, as the receiver who measured in at just under 5’8 started with an 11’3 broad jump and a 39-inch vertical, both pacing the first group of receivers, and then torched the 40 with an unofficial 4.32.

Austin wouldn’t be topped but did get matched by Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr., who ran 4.34 in his first run and followed that with a 4.32, as the first group of receivers featured plenty of burners.

#Vols WR Velus Jones runs a 4.32u on his 2nd 40 attempt. Impressive results for Jones! pic.twitter.com/kLEH1MVNxv — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) March 3, 2022

SMU’s Danny Gray was another guy expected to run fast and he did not disappoint with a 4.33.

Rutgers’ Bo Melton posted a strong 4.39 in his first run but came back even better on his second attempt, dropping his number to 4.34 to raise some eyebrows.

#Rutgers WR Bo Melton runs a 4.34u on his 2nd 40 attempt. Another guy who notched 4.3u's on both attempts. pic.twitter.com/wu1s4o64PW — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) March 3, 2022

One of the most impressive runs came from Notre Dam’s Kevin Austin Jr., who posted a 4.37 unofficial in his first run at 200 pounds, as the biggest sub-4.4 guy on the turf to start things out.

Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore likewise impressed with a 4.39, rounding out an impressive group that went sub-4.4 on Thursday night.

Among receivers with first round potential, Jahan Dotson provided the fastest time of the marquee names in the opening group with a 4.41.

The second group will come later in the night and has a high bar to clear, as the first set of receivers burned up the turf in Indy and put on a show for the fans in attendance.