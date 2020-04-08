2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking The Best Quarterbacks By Tiers

The NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, and with live sports elsewhere on hiatus, there is an even greater spotlight on this year’s crop of prospects. The 2020 Draft will look very different, as it will happen virtually, with teams drafting from home and there being few pro days and individual workouts so teams are reliant more on game film and what information they got on players from the Combine than ever before.

As always, the quarterback class garners the biggest headlines, as it includes the presumptive top overall pick as well as a few other potential top 10 picks in the mix. In this space we will begin our positional big board series with the signal callers, looking at various tiers of quarterbacks, from those that may start immediately to mid-to-late round picks to wild cards that have the highest potential variance.

We start with the top tier, that we believe features two former SEC quarterbacks that have separated themselves from the pack.

Tier 1

Joe Burrow: Burrow has the full toolkit, as draft folks like to say. He’s hyper accurate, smart with the football, and has the arm strength to push the ball downfield when the time calls for it. He has ample mobility and simply doesn’t make backbreaking mistakes. Even in his first season at LSU in 2018, he was fairly efficient and didn’t turn the ball over. Then he got in an offense tailored for him by Joe Brady and company and took off to a new level. The lesson there is, he’s got all the tools and you need to mold what you do to amplify those things rather than try to force him to do whatever you prefer as a coaching staff.

Tua Tagovailoa: The areas of concern with Tua Tagovailoa are: 1. He’s had a handful of injuries, with the most recent one being a dislocated hip, 2. He was surrounded by blue-chip athletes at the other 10 offensive positions at Alabama, which will not be the case relative to the competition in the NFL. I would, however, implore folks to ignore both of those, because Tagovailoa is a marvel. While undersized, he boasts a strong arm with elite accuracy, processes the game remarkably well, makes good decisions, has the mobility to extend plays if need be, and is an all-time gamer. He very well might have been our QB1 if he stayed healthy, regardless of Burrow’s Heisman-winning campaign. A stat: Burrow set the NCAA record for passer efficiency (202) last season. He topped a record set by Tagovailoa (199.4). However, before he got hurt, Tagovailoa was on pace to obliterate his own record with a passer rating of 206.9. Don’t overthink this, teams that need a signal caller. Just take him.

Tier 2

Jordan Love: It is easy to see Love and compare him to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. Both are Mountain West products with strong arms, all the natural talent in the world, and the ability to improvise. The difference: Unlike Allen, who never really put it all together in college, Love was outstanding as a redshirt sophomore, completing 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns, and six picks. He took a step back in his redshirt junior campaign — his head coach left, while the offense returned one other starter — but still completed a hair under 62 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards with 20 scores and 17 interceptions. He could use a year of being coached up, and a situation like the Chargers, who have Tyrod Taylor and can be patient with him, might be perfect. There’s no guarantee Love pans out — he could go in the first 10 picks, he could be in for a tumble towards the end of round one — but if he does, he has the potential to be special.

Justin Herbert: The Oregon signal-caller has always looked the part, but his production is maddeningly inconsistent, particularly against top competition. He has games where he looks like a guy worthy of top-pick hype (see his back-to-back last season against USC and Arizona), but then follows that with a performance like he had against Arizona State. His footwork can get lazy and he oscillates between being terrified of taking risks and then overcompensating with overconfidence in his arm strength that will get him in trouble. He has the tools to be a starter in the NFL (including running ability that he showed off during the Rose Bowl) and he wowed folks during the Senior Bowl, but color me skeptical that he’ll ever shake free of some of his bad habits. That’s not to say he’s not worth a first round pick, but I’d feel much better about him going in the 20s (to Jacksonville or New England) than in the top 10.

Tier 3

Jalen Hurts: Will he be an All-Pro signal caller? Probably not, but we would not bet against this dude being something in the league. Hurts has the toughness, poise, and competitive spirit that front offices love, and while he is not a finished product, he’s shown the signs of being a really good modern quarterback. He’s safe with the football (sometimes to a fault), more than comfortable with his legs, and showed that he can impact games with his arm while at Oklahoma, completing a tick under 70 percent of his throws for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. A patient team will help him continue to grow as a passer, but even if that does not happen, he’ll raise the level of any QB room he’s in. For a team with a quarterback need at the end of round one or the top of round two, Hurts is the guy.