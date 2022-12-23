We’re Picking Winners For Week 16 Of The 2022 NFL Season

Three weeks remain in the NFL regular season, and Week 16 features Christmas Eve and Christmas Day action. Before we turn it over to a full slate of games, I will simply reflect on two things from Week 15. For one, I will never, ever understand how the Ravens teaser leg didn’t get home for us, and Justin Tucker missing two field goal attempts in the same game is part of that. The other is that I’ll go to my grave believing the Cardinals get home if not for Colt McCoy’s injury.

Alright, with that out of the way, we turn to Week 16, but first, a look at the full-season progress.

Week 15: 2-2-1

2022 Season: 38-35-2

Come get these winners.

Tennessee Titans (-3) over Houston Texans

Ryan Tannehill isn’t playing, and that is part of why this line is what it is. The other part is that Houston has overachieved in recent days, which has some folks believing in the Texans. Listen, Malik Willis isn’t very good, but this line shouldn’t be three. Lay it, even if it’s kind of gross with a backup quarterback.

TEASER: Buffalo Bills (-2) over Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5) over Arizona Cardinals

This is as square as I get, but I do like it. Buffalo speaks for itself as a very good football team against a team that is broken on defense. Tampa Bay is riskier on paper, but the Bucs are facing Trace McSorley. I saw enough last week.

Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints under 32.5 points

These two teams are about to play in something called a “bomb cyclone.” Yep, that’s a thing. Also, these offenses are not good, the defenses are frisky, and there is going to be some hideousness here. The number is very low for a reason, but there is only one side.

Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5) over Dallas Cowboys

Gardner Minshew is pretty good. He’s not as good as Jalen Hurts, which explains this number. The Eagles are absolutely loaded at the skill positions on defense, and Minshew is good enough to keep the train on the tracks. I’d need at least 4 to take Philly, but this is enough.

Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5) over Indianapolis Colts

It’s possible this is a bad read on the Colts, but I have no idea how they come back from the last two weeks. They have another quarterback change happening, Jonathan Taylor is on IR, and the Chargers need to keep winning. Los Angeles is a team I usually lean to on the road given their total lack of home-field advantage, but the on-paper matchup also favors the Chargers.