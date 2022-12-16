We’re Picking Winners For Week 15 Of The 2022 NFL Season

Well, that was close. Our Week 14 slate was highly prosperous, including the chance for a 5-0 week going into Monday evening with a teaser leg, of all things. The Arizona Cardinals failed to get home for us with a combination of a high-profile injury to Kyler Murray, four turnovers on downs, a missed field goal, and a fumble that yielded a touchdown for the Patriots. Arizona was out-gained by exactly five yards while entering as an eight-point underdog on the tease, and we should never speak of this again.

Alas, it was a helpful week for the overall view of the season, and Week 15 returns to a full slate with no more bye weeks to sift through. Let’s take a glance at how we stack up through 14 weeks of action before flipping to our five-pack of selections.

Week 14: 4-1

2022 Season: 36-33-1

Come get these winners.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+4.5) over Dallas Cowboys

This is the favorite play of sharps this week and there are still some 4.5’s in the market despite early money on Jacksonville. Dallas isn’t as bad as they were last week against the Texans, but I’d bet this down to 3.5 if I had to.

TEASER: Baltimore Ravens (+9) over Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers (+9) over Carolina Panthers

We’re going to a throwback AFC Norse/Black and Blue Division teaser. That is more of a coincidence than anything, but I love both of these Wong teaser legs. Baltimore doesn’t have Lamar Jackson, but Tyler Huntley is expected to go and the Ravens have the superior defense in that tilt. Pittsburgh also has quarterback uncertainty, but the market might be a bit too high on Carolina and I’ll take the nine.

Arizona Cardinals (+3) over Denver Broncos

Take us there, Colt McCoy. The Broncos found some offense last week, but I’m betting it was a mirage. This is a principle that Denver can’t be favored. And… I do think Colt is able to keep it on the tracks.

Tennessee Titans (+3) over Los Angeles Chargers

We had the Chargers a week ago to success against Miami. Tennessee has also been a personal disaster zone in this space. I’m blotting out the noise and simply taking Mike Vrabel and company. Getting the full three is important, but the Titans might just win this game.

New York Giants (+4.5) over Washington Commanders

The Giants are 1-4-1 in the last six, and I get it. I was fading them for a while, and now things have gone too far. This is a weird schedule spot, but Washington is now laying 4.5 here? That’s a thing? Nope. Take the points.