We’re Picking Winners For Week 10 Of The 2024 NFL Season

More than half of the 2024 NFL regular season is over. That reality is painful for those enjoy consuming every aspect of professional football and, in this space, things haven’t gone particularly well. In fact, it was largely a disaster for the first seven weeks but, after back-to-back winning performances, optimism is beginning to creep in.

Would it have been better if the Cleveland Browns or Green Bay Packers could’ve taken care of business last week? Certainly. But here we are after a 3-2 showing.

Before handing out this week’s selections, let’s take stock as we dig out of the hole.

Week 9: 3-2

2024 Season: 17-27-1

Come get these winners.

Indianapolis Colts (+4) over Buffalo Bills – DraftKings

I am actually quite high on the Bills dating back to the summer, but I can’t get them to -4 here. Buffalo is riding high with a four-game winning streak, which helps to explain the number, and Indianapolis has flopped with two straight losses. Still, Joe Flacco and company shouldn’t be getting a full four at home, and we have to take the candy.

TEASER: Pittsburgh Steelers (+8.5) over Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) over Denver Broncos – FanDuel

This is just a principle play. We’re taking advantage of a Wong teaser here, sending Pittsburgh through a pair of key numbers and doing the same with Kansas City. The Steelers have been a wagon as an underdog under Mike Tomlin. The Chiefs will eventually lose (I think) but it won’t be here.

Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints OVER 46 points – DraftKings

As noted a week ago, this credit goes to UPROXX editor Robby Kalland, but NFC South overs are unbeaten this season. Perhaps that will come to an end here, but Atlanta’s offense can put up points in bunches and its defense is capable of letting the Saints hang around. Let’s go touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans (+7.5) over Los Angeles Chargers

I have to admit that I hate this. I know my editors will hate this. But Los Angeles is laying more than a touchdown with a total in the 30’s? It isn’t as if the Chargers have a real home-field advantage either. I’m holding my nose as I type this, but I simply must.

New York Jets (-1.5) over Arizona Cardinals – FanDuel

New York has been a sharp side all week, and that makes sense. I couldn’t quite give out the Jets in an awesome spot last week, but I think this is a sell-high spot on Arizona after their blowout win over Chicago. Take me there, Aaron Rodgers.