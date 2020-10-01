The NFL had hoped to salvage this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans by moving it from Sunday to either Monday or Tuesday following a handful of positive COVID-19 tests among members of the Titans’ organization. However, after additional positive tests occurred in Tennessee on Thursday, the league announced that the two teams won’t square off this week.

Instead, according to a release by the NFL, the plan is to try and find a time when the Steelers and the Titans can play later this year. The league also announced that the Titans’ facility will be shut down for the foreseeable future after testing showed that one more player and one more personnel member tested positive — previously, three players, a coach, and five staffers had tested positive for the virus.

Trying to figure out when the game will end up taking place is unclear, as is whether or not canceling it outright is on the table, although there are a handful of options on the table for how this can all play out, with one scenario laid out by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network being using this as the Titans’ bye week.

One option the NFL is considering is rearranging the schedule in coming weeks and turning this week into, in essence, the #Titans' bye week. That also would cause a ripple effect for the #Steelers and other teams. Lot of moving parts. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2020

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tennessee believes that this outbreak did not occur because any players any of its COVID-19 protocols, and as such, no fines will be doled out in relation to this.