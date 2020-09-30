Getty Image
The NFL Will Postpone Steelers-Titans After Several Positive COVID-19 Tests

The NFL has enacted a gigantic testing program in an attempt to quickly identify any players, coaches, or staffers who might contract COVID-19. This program identified a handful of positive cases among members of the Tennessee Titans this week, and because of that, their game scheduled to take place this Sunday is getting pushed back.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the league has decided to press pause on the AFC tilt between the Titans, which saw three players and five personnel members test positive, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As Russini mentioned, the league does not plan to push the game way back, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed. Rapoport also added that the possibility that the game gets moved to Tuesday of next week is also on the table.

And after both of these reports hit the Twitterverse, the league ultimately confirmed this via an announcement, citing the desire to conduct daily COVID-19 testing in the lead-up to the game.

There is no word on whether this will have any impact on both team’s games the following week, nor is there any word on whether this will impact Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings — who are also suspending operations for a few days after playing the Titans on Sunday — and the Houston Texans.

