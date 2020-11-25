Getty Image
Sports

The NFL Moved Ravens-Steelers From Thanksgiving Night To Sunday Due To A COVID-19 Outbreak



The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day card just got a little bit lighter. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league has decided to postpone the highly-anticipated AFC North game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a COVID-19 outbreak among a number of members of the Ravens’ organization.

The news of the decision drew the ire of Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who blasted Baltimore for not following the league’s COVID protocols, while tight end Eric Ebron had a NSFW response. Their sentiment was apparently shared by a number of their teammates.

As Rapoport laid out, a handful of members of the Ravens’ organization, including seven players, have received positive COVID-19 tests in recent days.

The league will still have a pair of games on Thanksgiving — the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will, per tradition, host games, with the former playing Houston and the latter playing Washington — but the evening tilt was expected to be the best of the bunch, as the 10-0 Steelers would play hosts to the 6-4 Ravens. There is no word on whether the league would further postpone this game in the event that Baltimore keeps having positive tests pop up, but for now, the two teams will need to wait a few days before they can play the latest edition of their bitter rivalry.

