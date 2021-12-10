The NFL World Mourned The Death Of Demaryius Thomas At 33 Years Old

The NFL fraternity lost a member far too young on Thursday, as word emerged from Denver reporters that former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had died at just 33 years old.

I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School – Jeff Clayton. He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33. pic.twitter.com/WnmVfm1ln2 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 10, 2021

RIP Demaryius Thomas. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 10, 2021

Just got confirmation as well. Demaryius Thomas has passed. One of the kindest humans I've ever met. EVER. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) December 10, 2021

Thomas, who starred at Georgia Tech in his college days before spending much of his 10-year NFL career in Denver as the Broncos leading receiver, died of unknown causes at this point, but as word spread around the league, many were in shock and disbelief at the loss of someone so young. Thomas spent 8-plus seasons in Denver, before brief stops in Houston, New York, and New England before calling it a career after the 2019 season. He compiled 9,763 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns in his career, winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos and authoring one of the most memorable plays in recent franchise history.

Demaryius Thomas made the new Mile High roar louder than anyone ever did. He took hit after hit and played through pain. He never quit. Even when he was struggling, he found ways to help his team.pic.twitter.com/FjplwQdk0n — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 10, 2021

Many Broncos fans posted remembrances of Thomas, and particularly that play which lives forever in Denver sports lore. But for former teammates, friends, and those who covered Thomas, many remembered Thomas, the man, who was beloved in locker rooms and communities. As word spread around the NFL world, many took to social media to remember Thomas, offering their love and condolences to his family, and mourn the loss of a teammate and friend gone far too soon.

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

It was an honor to play with you. Thank you for always believing in me! Rest easy my brother. pic.twitter.com/18z6ggshBX — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) December 10, 2021

Bro ain't no way this true bro 🙏🏾 smh RIP man smh https://t.co/9rJBGX89br — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) December 10, 2021

RIP DT, I really can’t believe it 🕊🖤🙏🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 10, 2021

Can’t believe the DT news life is too short #rip 🙏🏾 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) December 10, 2021

Life to short… Gots to enjoy it 🙏🏾 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 10, 2021

RIP DT man! One of the good ones in that locker room! Heart goes out to the Thomas family! — Kyle_TheCreator (@kyle_peko65) December 10, 2021

Can’t believe the DT news…rest in heaven man…spent a few weeks together and DT was flat out a GREAT dude…impacted so many lives #RIP — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) December 10, 2021

I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful & graceful & smooth athletes I’ve ever been around…and then he was funny & smart & awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT! 🙏💔😢 pic.twitter.com/KXrlucJAQ4 — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) December 10, 2021

Only spent a few weeks together while with the Patriots, but it was a impactful. Another teammate gone too soon. This is sad. Every single one https://t.co/jrgEPa789B — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 10, 2021

Mannnnnn not Bay Bay man!! What the heck!?! 33 man!?! Dang DT!! Always a great dude with a great spirit. Prayers to his family man. This is crazy!! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) December 10, 2021

Devastating news. I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many 💔 pic.twitter.com/4iWe0gQ1ku — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 10, 2021

Rest easy my brother. Hurt. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) December 10, 2021

Fly High DT 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #88 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 10, 2021

Life is so short… prayers up 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 10, 2021