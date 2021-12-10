demaryius thomas
The NFL World Mourned The Death Of Demaryius Thomas At 33 Years Old

The NFL fraternity lost a member far too young on Thursday, as word emerged from Denver reporters that former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had died at just 33 years old.

Thomas, who starred at Georgia Tech in his college days before spending much of his 10-year NFL career in Denver as the Broncos leading receiver, died of unknown causes at this point, but as word spread around the league, many were in shock and disbelief at the loss of someone so young. Thomas spent 8-plus seasons in Denver, before brief stops in Houston, New York, and New England before calling it a career after the 2019 season. He compiled 9,763 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns in his career, winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos and authoring one of the most memorable plays in recent franchise history.

Many Broncos fans posted remembrances of Thomas, and particularly that play which lives forever in Denver sports lore. But for former teammates, friends, and those who covered Thomas, many remembered Thomas, the man, who was beloved in locker rooms and communities. As word spread around the NFL world, many took to social media to remember Thomas, offering their love and condolences to his family, and mourn the loss of a teammate and friend gone far too soon.

