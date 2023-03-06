It’s been exactly one year since the NFL suspended then-Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season after it was found that he gambled on NFL games (none he played in) while he was away from the team — he would clarify he bet $1,500 on a parlay, insisting there wasn’t any issue of a gambling problem.

Ridley was eventually traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who seemed willing to take a flyer on the young, talented receiver in hopes he would be reinstated this year. On Monday, they got their wish, as Ridley was officially reinstated to the league by the NFL, meaning he will join Trevor Lawrence and the reigning AFC South champs this fall.

In three-plus seasons in Atlanta, Ridley accumulated 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns, becoming a formidable weapon opposite Julio Jones. He will now slot into a Jaguars offense that took significant strides over the course of this season under the guidance of Doug Pederson, rounding out a receiving corps that includes Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Ridley will bring Jacksonville a different dimension to the passing game, providing a speedy, downfield threat for Lawrence to stretch the field with, as he averaged 15.3 yards per reception in his standout 2020 campaign in Atlanta.