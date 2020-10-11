The NFL continues to scramble to make schedule changes as they deal with positive COVID-19 tests coming out of New England and Tennessee.

This week’s Broncos-Patriots and Titans-Bills games were announced as being moved from Sunday to Monday and Tuesday, respectively. For now, the Tuesday game remains on, despite the Titans still having their facility closed after a staff member tested positive again, but the league announced they were pushing Broncos-Patriots to next Sunday. As such, there are a number of dominoes that were knocked over by the scheduling changes, and on Sunday they announced the full schedule shifts, effecting eight total games on the upcoming schedule for the Broncos, Patriots, Chiefs, Bills, Jets, Dolphins and Chargers.

Broncos-Patriots moves to 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 18 (CBS)

Chiefs-Bills moves from Thursday Night Football on October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5 p.m. ET (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon)

Jets-Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 ET on Sunday, October 18 (CBS)

Jets-Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 ET (CBS)

Jaguars-Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 ET (CBS)

Chargers-Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 ET (CBS)

Chargers-Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 ET (CBS)

Dolphins-Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 ET (CBS)

The league is working very hard to make the full 16-game schedule happen for teams, but they put themselves in a bind when they refused to build in extra bye weeks to the schedule in the first place. Had they made the regular season 18 or 19 weeks, with each team having two or three byes, it would’ve been much easier to shuffle games and now, with teams going on early byes, the margin for error is slim to none with further positive tests.