The NFL Released The TV Schedule For 2025 Wild Card Weekend

The NFL’s regular season came to an end on Sunday, as the final playoff spots were secured in both the NFC and AFC in a fairly entertaining Week 18. In the early window, the Buccaneers got a scare from the Saints, but managed to pull out a victory to clinch the NFC South and a home game in the Wild Card round. From there, the Packers locked into the 7-seed with a loss to the Bears, setting up a fascinating matchup with the Eagles.

In the late afternoon window, the Broncos demolished the Chiefs’ backups to punch their ticket to the playoffs as the AFC’s 7-seed, while the Chargers beat the Raiders to leap the Steelers for the 5-seed. That left just one item left to be determined — the NFC’s 1-seed — as the Lions and Vikings met in Detroit on Sunday night with the NFC North title and a bye on the line.

In the first quarter of that game, the NFL released the Wild Card Weekend schedule, giving fans a chance to plan out their weekend across the 6-game slate that starts on Saturday with the annual Houston Texans home game — this time against the Chargers.

Saturday, January 11

Chargers-Texans 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
Steelers-Ravens 8:00 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, January 12

Broncos-Bills 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Packers-Eagles 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
Commanders-Bucs 8:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, January 13

Lions/Vikings-Rams 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

