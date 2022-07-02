kyrgios serve
Nick Kyrgios Hit A Ridiculous Between-The-Legs Serve At Wimbledon Against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nick Kyrgios is one of tennis’ greatest heels, an immensely talented player who is as known for his meltdowns and shithousery as he is for his abilities.

On Saturday at Wimbledon, Kyrgios took on 4-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in third round action and the two put forth an outrageously tense match that featured antics from both players, with Kyrgios getting so under Tsitsipas’ skin that at one point in the third set he seemed more concerned with trying to hit Kyrgios with the ball than he was with actually winning points — while he eventually succeeded, Kyrgios would win the set 6-3 to take a 2-1 set lead.

Among the points of frustration for Tsitsipas was this moment in the first set when Kyrgios capped off a service game win with a cheeky between the legs, underhand serve for that forced an error from Tsitsipas.

It’s honestly unbelievable to pull this out in the middle of a match, much less Wimbledon, and it’s made even funnier by the fact that it worked and won him the point and the game. There was towel drama, a request from Kyrgios for Tsitsipas to get DQ’d for hitting a ball into the crowd, and more in the match, which also featured some really good tennis in between, but nothing better than Kyrgios going between the legs for a serve.

