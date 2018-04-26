World Series of Fighting

Nick Newell has been angling to get into the UFC for years to no avail. UFC president Dana White has long been against the idea, lest the company hold a fight on TV that shows a one-handed MMA fighter losing in his Octagon. It led to Newell retiring in 2015 a few fights after losing his World Series of Fighting belt to current UFC star Justin Gaethje. But now, at 14-1 and back in active competition, Newell is finally getting his shot this June on Dana White’s Contender Series. The same show that’s welcoming Greg Hardy to the cage.

Nick Newell will get a shot at a UFC contract. Per Dana White, he'll be offered a fight on the Tuesday Night Contender Series in June. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 26, 2018

Everyone that's not an internet troll wants to see me in the UFC — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) April 25, 2018

Here’s a look at the damage this dude can do: