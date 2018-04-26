Nick Newell has been angling to get into the UFC for years to no avail. UFC president Dana White has long been against the idea, lest the company hold a fight on TV that shows a one-handed MMA fighter losing in his Octagon. It led to Newell retiring in 2015 a few fights after losing his World Series of Fighting belt to current UFC star Justin Gaethje. But now, at 14-1 and back in active competition, Newell is finally getting his shot this June on Dana White’s Contender Series. The same show that’s welcoming Greg Hardy to the cage.
Here’s a look at the damage this dude can do:
