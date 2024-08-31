It Took One Week For Nick Saban To Cuss On ‘College Gameday’

ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ made a major addition for the 2024 season, as Nick Saban joins the desk after retiring as a coach early in 2024. The GOAT college football coach brings some real gravitas to the Gameday desk, but what really makes Saban such a big get for ESPN is his willingness to be real and honest in his analysis of other teams.

Saban isn’t afraid to to give his honest opinion of teams, players, and coaches — good or bad — and that unfiltered approach also can lead him to talking like he’s not even on TV. That can make for some good television (and maybe get ESPN some FCC fines) as it only took one week for Saban to cuss on live air for the first time while talking about Ohio State and the NIL money they’re paying out to players.

“You guys keep talking about a 20 million dollar roster. If you don’t pay the right guys, you’ll be shit out of luck,” Saban said (full video here), causing the rest of the Gameday desk to lose it in laughter. With Saban being the heir apparent to Lee Corso’s spot on the desk, it’s good to know that we’ll still get some of these moments — although nothing will ever top Corso dropping a good “ah, fuck it” as he tosses away a headgear to go for a different one.