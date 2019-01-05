Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Unsurprisingly Has Not Seen ‘Bird Box’ Yet

01.05.19 37 mins ago

Getty Image

Nick Saban isn’t known for much more than being a legendary college football coach, and that’s probably because that’s almost all that he does. Saban has a reputation for devoting the entirety of his being to recruiting and then beating every team in the SEC with brutal efficency that often makes some college football fans what the point of rooting against the Crimson Tide even is.

Nick Saban’s Alabama is a good metaphor for the entropy of the universe that will someday take us all into the abyss, which is why it’s extremely funny that the Bama head coach was asked about Netflix smash hit Bird Box at College Football Playoff media day on Saturday.

Alabama has a rematch clash with the Clemson Tigers looming on Monday, but one intrepid reporter broke up talk of Dabo Swinney’s squad taking on the guys with elephants on their luggage to ask if he’d seen Sandra Bullock blindfolded on his Netflix account recently. The question actually came as a follow-up to a question about how he relaxes before a big game like Monday’s title matchup, so it wasn’t completely out of left field.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSALABAMA CRIMSON TIDEbird boxCOLLEGE FOOTBALLNICK SABAN

Listen To This

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP