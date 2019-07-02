Nike Pulls Air Max Sneaker With Betsy Ross Flag After Criticisms From Colin Kaepernick

07.02.19 5 mins ago

Nike

Nike has nixed its plans to release a sneaker with the original American flag, often referred to as the Betsy Ross flag, on the heel after objections from Colin Kaepernick, per a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The shoe, the Nike Air Max Quick Strike ‘Fourth of July,’ featured the original flag, first used in 1792, on the heel. The flag’s design features a circle of 13 stars in the left hand corner to represent the original 13 colonies. Kaepernick, who signed a major endorsement deal with Nike in September of 2018, reportedly objected to the design, as he felt the flag symbolized a time when slavery was still legal in the United States and could be seen as offensive, per the WSJ.

Nike has recalled the Air Max ‘Fourth of July’ from all retailers. “Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag,” a Nike spokeswoman said.

#Nike
COLIN KAEPERNICK NIKE
