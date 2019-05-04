Getty Image

Women’s hockey in North America has already had a rough 2019, and things got much more interesting over the last week. Hundreds of pro hockey players are hoping to win improved working conditions by boycotting all professional play around the world, including in North America after one league folded and another struggles to pay athletes a living wage.

The Canadian Women’s Hockey League suspended operations earlier in the year, putting to an end an awkward cold war between itself and the NWHL, a rival league that’s operated in cities like Boston, Buffalo and New York since 2015. Players cited a number of reasons for the #ForTheGame movement, including the fact that some make as little as $2,000 a year, can’t afford travel and living expenses to play in cities, and pay for their own health insurance. Most workers also have traditional jobs to make most of their income despite their pro status.

Kendall Coyne-Schofield, one of the most notable players organizing the boycott, posted a message on Twitter explaining the situation.

We may represent different teams, leagues and countries but collectively we stand as one. #ForTheGame pic.twitter.com/pjWDw8xG4T — Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) May 2, 2019

The list of players who have commented on the boycott on social media is pretty staggering.