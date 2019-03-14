Getty Image

If there’s one person in this world who knows brutality it’s Game of Thrones creator and author, George R.R. Martin. The man has killed off more beloved characters in his books than you can even imagine, and they have been formed into one of the most popular TV shows ever.

However, there’s one bit of brutality even Martin thinks is too much and that is the world of sports. Specifically the New York Giants.

Martin, for those unaware, is a huge New York Giants fan. Which means for him the last few days have been pretty brutal. New York has decided that it’s done with the current core it has and wants to hit a bit of a reset button. That likely means drafting a new, hopeful franchise QB in the upcoming draft and being bad for a few years to add more talent. This also means removing current pieces such as Landon Collins and recently trading star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.