Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones is lucky to have his full faculties after a fight in a bar bathroom last week with an MMA fighter that saw him get taken to the ground, put in a chokehold, and punched repeatedly in his left eye.

According to the OU Daily, Jones nearly lost his left eye after a Valentine’s weekend brawl at a Norman bar. According to Jones’ attorney, Woodrow Glass, Jones had reconstructive surgery this past Tuesday that will require a lengthy recovery.

“Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” Glass said. “And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.”

In Jones’ version of the events, as told to the Daily by Glass, he was trying to act as a peacekeeper, which doesn’t exactly match up with the brief snippet of the pre-fight conversation we see in the video.

“He was trying to de-escalate that situation,” Glass told The Daily. “But unfortunately, it wasn’t de-escalated despite his best efforts, and he became the victim of this vicious assault you’ve seen.”

Whatever the intentions, putting your finger in someone’s face while you and your friend say “look at me, bitch,” and “get the f*ck out of here,” is a bottom-tier de-escalation strategy, and having your friend reach over and push them is even worse. Luckily, Jones was able to have successful surgery and appears set to make a full recovery, but, as a rule, if the person you are having an altercation with turns to their friend and smiles that is a bad sign for a potential fight.