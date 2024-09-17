There are a few game shows that everyone at home watching thinks they would dominate, because on your couch it’s all so clear in your mind. Wheel of Fortune is the greatest example of a show that really magnifies who can handle the pressure of being on that stage with big money on the line, as the puzzle might be easy to solve at home but things move much quicker behind the wheel with the camera on you.

Family Feud is another game show that is far easier in your living room, as the answers always seem so clear but on that stage with Steve Harvey pressing you for an answer, things can get scrambled. That’s especially the case in Fast Money, when the clock is ticking and you’re just trying to spit out the first thing that comes to your mind. Some can handle that pressure, while others struggle, and on Monday night we got a shining example of coming up big in the moment from Pablo Torre on Celebrity Family Feud.

Torre, playing on David Chang’s team along with Mina Kimes and Michelle Wie-West, was up second in Fast Money and needed an historic performance to win the team $25,000, as they only had 54 of the 200 points needed. Pablo, to the delight of Steve Harvey and his monochromatic olive suit, put up a Fast Money for the ages with 174 points.

Full video of Pablo Torre writing himself into the Celebrity Family Feud history books with an epic fast money performance. pic.twitter.com/ShtXaAAcCt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 17, 2024

Now, it’s important to note that if someone bombs the first round of Fast Money, the opportunity for big points is strong because the top answers are all available. That said, it was an impressive showing to come up with three No. 1 answers from Pablo to get the win (even with a 0) and he now has penned his name in the Celebrity Family Feud history books (I’m not sure they actually keep those) with the highest scoring Fast Money round ever.