There’s been a lot of terrifically terrible answers on Family Feud over the years, like the person who responded to “name something chickens do that you’d feel pretty silly doing” with “using the restroom… on themselves” (it was, uh, not on the board). But some viewers of the game show think a recent contestant gave “the most wrong answer in the history of wrong answers.”

Earlier this week, the Family Feud Instagram account shared a clip from an episode where the contestants where asked to answer, “Most marriages would be perfect is husbands and wives had separate what?” It was Monica’s turn and she looked stumped. With no confidence, she said, “Kids? I don’t know.”

The camera cut to host Steve Harvey, who was so caught off guard by her answer that all he could initially do was look disappointed and stare at the ground. He then played out a scene between a fictional husband and wife. “Alright, I’ll tell you what we’re gonna do, baby. I’mma take these two right here, you take that one over there. I don’t really care for that one,” he said.

Monica got an “X” from the big board. However, she made an impression on Family Feud viewers, many of whom commented on the Instagram post. “There were like a thousand wrong answers before kids but she made it to kids somehow,” one wrote, while another added, “That was the worst answer ever lol.” There’s plenty more like those, but at least one person agreed with her: “She has a point. Since if each parent had kids from ex.”

You can watch the clip below.