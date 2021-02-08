Patrick Mahomes had a pretty miserable second Super Bowl experience, as the former MVP was running for his life for almost the entirety of the game against the Bucs in Tampa. The Chiefs were without both starting tackles, with Eric Fischer and Mitchell Schwartz both unable to go due to injuries, and that proved to be something Kansas City simply couldn’t figure out how to work around.

Mahomes was only sacked once through the early fourth quarter, but it wasn’t for a lack of opportunities as the Bucs front seven created pressure all day, forcing Mahomes into a lot of throwaways and checkdowns, helping keep the explosive Chiefs offense in check. Early in the fourth quarter, down 31-9, Mahomes and the Chiefs were knocking on the doorstep but after three field goals early in the game they couldn’t settle for a kick once again.

So, when they arrived at 4th and 9 from the 12, they had to go for it and once again Mahomes did everything he could to extend the play and, somehow, managed to get a pass off while horizontal to the ground that made its way all the way to the end zone where it hit Darrel Williams in the face. It is, quite simply, the greatest incompletion in Super Bowl history.

Don't care that this was incomplete, an absolutely absurd pass from Mahomes pic.twitter.com/rrpiKIadeF — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) February 8, 2021

That came off a wild, spinning throw to the back pylon that was almost hauled in by Byron Pringle on third down that was almost as ridiculous, and in a game where he simply didn’t have the time, Mahomes tried to work his magic late to keep the Chiefs’ hopes alive. Unfortunately for he and the team, that wasn’t to be as the Bucs ran away with a win behind a sensational game from Tom Brady.