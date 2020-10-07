Getty Image
The Patriots Canceled Practice After All-Pro Cornerback Stephon Gilmore Tested Positive For COVID-19

The New England Patriots got a serious COVID-19 scare late last week when starting quarterback Cam Newton received a positive test. Despite this, the rest of the team tested negative and flew to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a game that got pushed back from Sunday to Monday.

Now, a new positive test that came out of the Patriots’ locker room makes it fair to question the decision to play that game. According to multiple reports, All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore received a positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Gilmore was one of the members of the Patriots’ roster who flew on a plane to Kansas City that was designated for individuals who had come into close contact with Newton but traveled to the game, anyway.

And as Florio pointed out, Gilmore had close contact with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game, as the two met up and embrace at midfield following Kansas City’s 26-10 victory.

According to ESPN, the Patriots reacted to news of Gilmore’s positive test by canceling practice on Wednesday, and there is no word on the status of Sunday’s scheduled game against the Denver Broncos. There is also no word on how the Chiefs plan on proceeding, but according to ESPN, all of the tests the team administered on Wednesday morning came back negative.

