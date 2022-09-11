dolphins car fire
An Unattended Grill Apparently Started A Fire That Destroyed Multiple Cars At The Patriots-Dolphins Game

The Miami Dolphins dominated the New England Patriots on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, but for a few fans going to see the Dolphins win came at the unfortunate cost of their cars.

During the game, fans inside noticed a large plume of smoke coming from near the stadium, as black smoke rose above the top of the awning.

The cause of that fire was, apparently, an unattended grill from a tailgate that became a fire that engulfed multiple cars in the parking lot, burning them to an absolute crisp. The photos and videos from the parking lot after are absolutely terrible.

It is an unfortunate reminder as NFL season returns that when tailgating you need to fully put out all grills completely, rather than putting them back in the car (or leave them near the car) still smoldering, because if something happens and they get knocked over or embers get blown out of them, this is the potential result. A stadium spokesperson released a statement on the fire to ABC Local 10.

“Around 1 pm, a vehicle fire began in a remote Hard Rock Stadium parking lot. Several vehicles were affected. Miami Dade Police Department and Miami Dade Fire Rescue were on the scene. The fire has been extinguished and is being investigated by Fire Rescue. No injuries have been reported and there is no current threat to the stadium.”

There were no injuries caused by the fire, but at least four cars were completely destroyed and a others appear to have suffered at least some, if not complete, damage. Those people will hopefully get enough from insurance to get new vehicles but that never fully replaces what was lost due to circumstances that, for most of them, was completely outside their control.

