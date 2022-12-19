The Patriots and Raiders appeared destined for overtime, as New England handed the ball off on the final play of regulation to Rhamondre Stevenson from their own 44 yard line.

What transpired from there is one of the craziest (and dumbest) plays of the season as Stevenson pitched the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who then ran backwards and launched the ball back to Mac Jones. The problem was, Chandler Jones was waiting there, caught the errant backwards pass, and then stiff armed Mac Jones through the ground before running to the end zone for a walk off touchdown. If you have not seen the play, please enjoy.

One of the best things in sports is checking in on local radio calls of big plays after they happen, because the emotion of the home radio broadcast always brings a little something extra — either elation or disappointment — to the play. The Patriots broadcast absolutely brought it on this play, as brief excitement turns to confusion and ultimately pure disgust.

Stunned disbelief on Pats radio… pic.twitter.com/RYhNAymoux — Chris Lopresti (@CLoprestiWFAN) December 19, 2022

The color commentator really steals the show here, because the first “oh my god” as Meyers throws the ball up to Jones is such a pure moment of realization that disaster is on its way. From there, he lets loose some pent up frustration with watching this Patriots team each week with a “this might be one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen,” and honestly, I can’t blame him because this was impossibly stupid.