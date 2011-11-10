Penn State Fans Rioted Over Joe Paterno

Sometimes I think that young people in the Third World look at America and they think, “Why can’t I have that?” And then on days like this, I assume they’re thinking, “What a bunch of pricks.” Last night was probably one of those times, as thousands of students and fans of Penn State University rioted through the streets of University Park, some in support of iconic football coach Joe Paterno, and others in support of the university’s sudden decision to fire JoePa after 45 years.
The Board of Trustees announced at a 10 p.m. press conference that Paterno’s employment would be terminated immediately, as opposed to yesterday’s reports that he would be allowed to resign at the end of the season. The termination comes, of course, after Paterno’s former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was revealed to have allegedly sexually abused young boys in Penn State athletic facilities. Paterno was admonished by investigators as having done everything necessary when accusations were first made in 2002; however, that has done nothing to quell the moral outrage.
As I stated yesterday, I will make no humor of or judgment toward this affair, but it’s worth pointing out how ludicrous the behavior was of those causing property damage to small businesses and the university last night. And of course it even reached the Occupy Wall Street people, because they really seem like the sporting bunch to me.
UPDATE: Now with more pictures of students tipping over a news van and with their faces clear as day so that people might identify them and put them in a jail cell of their own. As well as a few others of people generally supporting Paterno.
INCREDIBLY OBNOXIOUS UPDATE: Penn State rioters planked. Unreal.
(Images via Buzzfeed, the AP, Getty and Reuters.)
By the way, if you ever have a chance, ask a police officer what it’s like to suddenly be thrown into riot control duty when they’re outnumbered hundreds or thousands to one.
And this picture probably says the most of any.
I included this photo and the next because it’s rare that you get to see the faces of the people voluntarily cleaning up such an absurd and needless mess, but a hat tip to Ryan Smith, Brennan Pankiw and Jared Hook, who were identified by Getty as the guys walking around with shopping carts and trash bags gathering glass and debris from the windows of the damaged stores and buildings.
Be proud of yourselves today, fellas. Because I would like to imagine that when you needlessly destroy the property of a TV news station and your faces are captured by camera in the process of destruction, that station just might use every resource to find you and have you punished to the fullest extent of the law. Have fun explaining to every company that passes on hiring you why you were arrested. I pray you’re journalism students.
Too bad they didn’t push that van over.
We Are Penn State. We’re Ashamed, But Hold On, I Just Got A Text
“Am I on TV? Did you see me on TV? What do you mean the local news feed was interrupted?”
If I was a Penn St. grad I’d burn my diploma after looking at those pictures.
Why is that girl wearing a football helmet in the last picture and I’m sure a lot of non-Catholics also “looked away” at this mess.
I hate these kids, and I hope America hates them too. Fuck PSU. Fuck these entitled morons. And most of all, motherfuck Sandusky.
How these kids could rally behind a guy who idly stood by and worked along side someone he KNEW boned a little boy in the ass is shameful. This is literally the first moment in my life where i can say kids today are dumb and fucked up.
I’d like to join Burnsy in attaboys for the three that decided to do the decent thing and clean up the street. At least someone at PSU can take matters into their own hands.
@Duto: It’s idiotic groupthink. While the girl who’s looking at her phone looks bad, I actually respect them for standing up to a drunken douchey mob who no doubt were assholes to every single one who didn’t hold up a Paterno cutout.
I expected the “We are ashamed” group. I couldn’t believe it this morning when I saw there was a riot in support. I could have seen orderly gatherings in support, but a riot? Come on.
Is there anything white college students love more than rioting?
Congratulations, Penn State, on your new “We Don’t Care If Children Are Raped” motto. I’m sure it sounds less fucked up in Latin.
Seriously, all the rioters can go fuck themselves. Or maybe Jerry Sandusky will do it for them.
Seriously, the Catholic church is jealous about how accepting PSU students are with child rape.
So I guess white people proved they are just as stupid as the black people that cheered the exoneration of Michael Jackson and OJ Simpson.
the pictures paint and awful….well, picture of how retarded kids are. Unfortunately, every PSU student is now going to be lumped in with the rest of these fucking morons, which is kind of sad. Imagine going to Cancun on Spring Break and when you tell a half naked coed from Tallahasee that you go to PSU, your chances of getting laid have vastly diminished even if you were on the WE ARE ASHAMED side.
Wow. First people defended Michael Jackson, and I said nothing. Then they defended Chris Brown beating the shit out of Rihanna, and I said nothing. Now this?
Congratulations America, you’ve raised a generation of morons.. Enjoy your shitastic future
PSU Kid #1 — “Hey they fired JoPa!”
PSU Kid #2 — “What????? Why the hell would they do that?”
PSU Kid #1 — “He was covering up that one his buddies is a child rapist.”
PSU Kid #2 — “Um, what now?”
PSU Kid #1 — “JoPa knew one of his cronies was raping children in the showers at Penn State and did the minimum required by the law and looked the other way while the rapes continued for 9 years. What’s the big deal?”
PSU Kid #2 — “…Er…”
PSU Kid #1 — “Let’s go show our support by destroying some shit!”
PSU Kid #2 — “Start with the statue.”
/alternate reality where PSU isn’t filled with douchebags.
The planking picture just ruined my day. Time for a liquid lunch.
Controversy aside, isn’t it every old guy’s dream come true to have his lawn cleared of “damn kids” by cops with riot gear?
Breaking news! University of Iowa no longer considered “Shittiest Big 10 Student Body”!
(Still fattest and drunkest, though…)
To be fair this is the closest PSU students have come to having a reason to riot; eg the summer arts festival, Tuesdays, etc..
Ten bucks the guy who organized tipping the news van thinks he’s “dismantling the media machine” who’s behind this massive conspiracy to get JoePa out. Newsflash dickhead: you just damaged a local TV van who was probably going to be heading to a cat fashion show today (thanks for depriving all of us that) and you are coming out decidedly pro-rape in this riot. Chicks, surprisingly, do not dig that.
Do any black kids got to Penn State? That is one whitey school.
Planking is actually a perfect symbolic activity to represent their douchebag stance.
Pic# 3…
Lt. Dangle?
Otto Man: the closest thing Google Translate could give me was “raptus est ne in puero.”
I am finding myself enjoying PSU’s new position as “the Troll school.” We’re gonna win the Big Ten Title and the Rose Bowl and legit piss off everyone.
And we’re going to chant for Joe Pa while we do it.
Just when I thought the planking thing was over. Damn.
At least Jonestown had a leader. Happy Valley lacks control.
Why real sports disturb me.
Holy SHIT. I thought Cornell was white. Penn State makes Cornell look like Howard. Damn.
Does anyone else feel like the media is using Joe Paterno as a scapegoat?How about the graduate student who allegedly saw Sandusky performing oral on the child in the locker-room.Sure,he told Paterno but didn’t he bear some personal responsiblilty in informing the police of this event? This graduate student is still coaching.I am not excusing Paterno’s action or lack there of but shouldn’t both parties be held responsible?
Uh, yeah. Paterno put that graduate student on the career fast track and he’s now the recruiting coordinator. Recruiting for what exactly I don’t want to imagine.
The Catholic Church doesn’t close ranks with that sort of efficiency.
Some on here are as dumb as a bag of hammers. As soon as Joe Paterno knew about Sandusky he should have fired him. The entire administration Paterno, AD, President and the rest of that mess should be fired. The children who were Molested are VICTIMS. Lord some of you are just plain stupid. Joe PA is not who everyone thought he was. Joe PA failed those Victims by allowing that monster to continue to pray on young boys. F….. Joe PA.
The idiot holding the sign “Paterno is not the Victim”? Well not sh.. Junior. The Students at Penn St. are not what we all thought they were. Those students never once stopped to think about the young boys who were molested. What a sad state of affairs in UNHAPPY VALLEY. Joe PA knew and he did nothing. If you know you have to take action not hide it. Joe Pa will be suited in Civil Court and he will lose big time. Joe Pa is a sorry excuse of a man. He should have fixed the problem but allowed it to remain. F… Joe Pa.
redheaded guy in pic 33 does not appear to have eyes