The PGA Tour Reportedly Plans To Resume Play In Mid-June

Earlier in April, it was announced that the schedule for golf’s major championships would shift, with The Masters moving to November and The Open Championship cancelled entirely for 2020. With that in mind, the first event firmly scheduled on the PGA Tour calendar was the PGA Championship from Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park but, on Tuesday evening, word surfaced from Golf Digest that there are plans in the works to resume the PGA Tour season beginning on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

The reporting indicates that fans will not be permitted to attend the proceedings, and “other early tournaments also are expected to be played without spectators.” According to the report, discussions “remain ongoing and fluid” but, if all goes according to the latest talks, the season would continue with the Travelers Championship from June 25-28 and proceed from there with what amounts to a full schedule through the season’s first (rescheduled) major in August.

To this point, nothing has been officially announced by the PGA Tour but, if this comes to fruition, it could be potentially represent the first major sports league to resume regularly scheduled play in the United States — UFC is currently working towards a hopeful May 9 fight card. In some ways, golf would be a logical choice given the individual nature of the sport and the potential for social distancing, to the point where many courses across the country remain open for play at this juncture. Still, it is another thing entirely for the tour to sanction full-scale events, even without spectators, and many details will need to be sorted before this can happen.

Many are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the absence of live sports, though, and it appears that golf could be on its way back at the highest levels by June.