phil mickelson dustin johnson
Getty Image
Sports

Phil Mickelson And His Awful Fit Got Roasted At The LIV Golf Draft

TwitterAssociate Editor

Phil Mickelson is perhaps the biggest name leaving the PGA Tour to participate in LIV Golf, the golf tour funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Mickelson had previously stirred up controversy for comments he made earlier this year about the people behind the tour, as he called them “scary motherf*ckers to get involved with” and brought up incidents like the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi before saying he would consider joining the tour because it afforded “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson came under fire for the comments and left the public eye for a bit, as he released a statement in the aftermath of the controversy (which led to him losing some sponsorships) in which he very notably did not say he was ending his flirtation with LIV golf. And this week, Lefty announced that he would, indeed, join the nascent golf tour. On Tuesday, Mickelson popped back up to participate in the tour’s first draft — you can read how those work here — and wore … this.

Now, listen, plenty of folks have pulled off an all-black fit before, but few have ever looked more like an embattled minister of a megachurch accused of embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars while they did it, is all. Anyway, pictures of Mickelson’s outfit and general demeanor hit Twitter and immediately led to him getting roasted.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas Finds Resolution On ‘Ugly Season’
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×