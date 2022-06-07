Phil Mickelson And His Awful Fit Got Roasted At The LIV Golf Draft

Phil Mickelson is perhaps the biggest name leaving the PGA Tour to participate in LIV Golf, the golf tour funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Mickelson had previously stirred up controversy for comments he made earlier this year about the people behind the tour, as he called them “scary motherf*ckers to get involved with” and brought up incidents like the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi before saying he would consider joining the tour because it afforded “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson came under fire for the comments and left the public eye for a bit, as he released a statement in the aftermath of the controversy (which led to him losing some sponsorships) in which he very notably did not say he was ending his flirtation with LIV golf. And this week, Lefty announced that he would, indeed, join the nascent golf tour. On Tuesday, Mickelson popped back up to participate in the tour’s first draft — you can read how those work here — and wore … this.

📸 — Scenes from the LIV draft tonight. Phil Mickelson’s first public appearance in nearly 4 months. pic.twitter.com/lPeTJSTrho — Phil Mickelson Tracker (@TrackingPhil) June 7, 2022

🚨#NEW: Phil Mickelson returns to the public eye for the first time since February and sporting a new look. pic.twitter.com/Vwg46AXatj — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 7, 2022

Now, listen, plenty of folks have pulled off an all-black fit before, but few have ever looked more like an embattled minister of a megachurch accused of embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars while they did it, is all. Anyway, pictures of Mickelson’s outfit and general demeanor hit Twitter and immediately led to him getting roasted.

Breaking: Phil Mickelson officially makes jump to nWo pic.twitter.com/ftpuoWdv3h — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) June 7, 2022

So Phil saw Top Gun https://t.co/cXme4tdrXn pic.twitter.com/BU6THdDIfv — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 7, 2022

How do both Phil and Greg Norman both look like Eric Bischoff simultaneously? pic.twitter.com/FLnH3l1LB5 — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) June 7, 2022

phil mickelson looks like a guy who pops up in the first 15 minutes of a john wick movie to tell a fellow crime boss a wild story about some murders john wick did pic.twitter.com/XZZVetRvAz — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) June 7, 2022

Phil Mickelson is back in the public eye and looks generally surprised to be here pic.twitter.com/l7Vsq3jrvN — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) June 7, 2022

Call a man an outlaw and bygawd he's gonna dress like an outlaw. pic.twitter.com/JF3rvBOw9H — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) June 7, 2022

when it’s been going well pic.twitter.com/vhZVuY0Nan — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) June 7, 2022

Phil Mickelson heads to LIV and immediately hires Kurt Busch’s stylist. pic.twitter.com/sSsrwZo3eB — PJ Walsh (@PJWalsh24) June 7, 2022

Phil Mickelson rocking the "Recently divorced and just checking out the vibe at this TGI Friday's" fit. pic.twitter.com/RUYJqgUxqE — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 7, 2022

Phil Mickelson, seen here enjoying time off after being sacked by Birmingham City, two points off the bottom of the Championship at Christmas pic.twitter.com/scrxxilPBL — Peter Berkes (@peterberkes) June 7, 2022