Poker can be both cruel and beautiful. A recent hand, observed in prominent fashion, absolutely fit that description and it arrived in an instance that would help to decide a $5.1 million prize.

The 2019 PokerStars Players Championship was heads-up at the final table and Julien Martini was leading Ramon Colillas as far as chip count was concerned. In short order, the advantage flipped and, to put it plainly, it was devastating timing for Martini.