Have you ever seen a collection of words strung together that immediately changed your life? That happened recently thanks to a video that started to make its way around the internet about Baby Gronk, who might be the new rizz king, getting a hug from Livvy.

Do you know what any of those words mean? Does it matter? Does free will exist? It can be hard to answer these things, and what we can do is attempt to turn all of this into content — not the part about free will, as this is a website that is ostensibly about sports, and I do not make enough money to do any sort of a deep dive into that topic.

But what I do make enough money to dive into is the subject of Baby Gronk, and Livvy, and a video that really blew up on Twitter on Tuesday. Here are the necessary people you need to know here:

Baby Gronk: A 10-year-old child named Madden San Miguel who plays football and has turned into an internet celebrity with more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Livvy: LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, who has turned into a social media personality (she has millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram) and one of the most prominent individuals in the NIL space.

h00pify: A TikTok user who made a video that changed my life forever.

Everything is based around this video that was posted to Baby Gronk’s IG account where he meets Dunne during a visit he took to LSU’s campus. Dunne asks if he is the kid from the internet — he says yes, as he is Baby Gronk — and after he says that he might play football at LSU, she says he has to become a Tiger. Then, she hugged him and the video ended.

Can you feel how important this video is? Because I sure as hell can. My hunch is that this is what it felt like when the earliest humans created a fire for the first time. Anyway, this was the inspiration for a h00pify video that you can watch right here, but instead of doing that, why not partake in a fun little quiz we threw together? Below are six quotes — three are from h00pify’s video, three are from George Orwell’s dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four — and it is your job to determine which one comes from which.

1. Livvy just convinced Baby Gronk to commit to LSU.

2. On his visit to LSU, Livvy rizzed him up, Livvy even hugged Baby Gronk.

3. In the end the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim sooner or later: the logic of their position demanded it. Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality, was tacitly denied by their philosophy. The heresy of heresies was common sense. And what was terrifying was not that they would kill you for thinking otherwise, but that they might be right. For, after all, how do we know that two and two make four? Or that the force of gravity works? Or that the past is unchangeable? If both the past and the external world exist only in the mind, and if the mind itself is controllable what then?