Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson had a huge game this past week in the team’s 26-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carlson went 4-for-4 on field goals and banged in both of his PATs, which led to him getting named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the third time in his career that he’s received this honor.

There’s only one drawback to this performance: Carlson’s big game means he lost in his fantasy football matchup this week. As he explained to the assembled media, Carlson went up against a team that had himself on it in his league with friends, which didn’t bode particularly well for him.

This is awesome: @Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made 4 field goals in Week 2 and won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The bad news? He was playing against himself in fantasy and contributed to his own loss 🤣pic.twitter.com/IcSBFc9k79 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 22, 2021

“I actually played against myself in fantasy this week in my own friend group fantasy,” Carlson said. “And so that was tough, because I took a loss, and I definitely contributed to that.”

Carlson went on to say that he is a big fan of playing fantasy football and that he likes how it “gets people more involved in specific players and football in general.” It’s a good outlook for anyone to take, let alone someone who just lost in fantasy, which is a thing that usually leads to people hating the sport of football for a few days before they have to set their lineups for the coming week.