While the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year, they did have some trouble in the middle of the regular season, as they went on a 3-5 stretch that was capped off with a pretty shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. The Raiders walked into Arrowhead Stadium and totally flummoxed Patrick Mahomes and co., and picked up a 20-14 win off of back-to-back defensive touchdowns in the second quarter despite some serious issues with their ability to throw the ball.

Kansas City rebounded from this pretty well, as they lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in the Mahomes era. But the Raiders seem to be riding high off of knowing they got the better of him, as evidenced by the fact that they have a Mahomes Kermit doll that they’re playing with at training camp.

The Raiders have a Mahomes-themed Kermit doll at camp. 💀 (🎥: @RaidersAQ)https://t.co/w9zBcyCrBb — theScore (@theScore) July 25, 2024

Of course, Mahomes has been the source of jokes for years for sounding like Kermit. Having said that, going as far as to make a Kermit doll with his hair and jersey and bringing it to training camp is some next level hating. Would I recommend that a team does this with Mahomes? Absolutely not, but the Raiders clearly disagree with me, and I wish them luck in both of their games against the Chiefs this season.