Super Bowl LVIII came right down to the wire, as a field goal with just under two minutes left by San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody gave Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs the ball with a chance to send the game to overtime or, potentially, win another championship. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mahomes marched the Chiefs right down the field, and after a field goal by Harrison Butker, things were all tied up at 19 and the stage was set for overtime.

San Francisco won the coin toss to start OT and wanted the ball. They managed to march down the field, but unfortunately for Brock Purdy and co., the drive stalled out in the red zone, setting up a Jake Moody field goal. His 27-yard effort was good, which meant Mahomes got the ball needing a touchdown to win. The game was almost immediately on the line, as the Niners forced a fourth-and-one on Kansas City’s first series of downs. But Mahomes was able to keep the drive alive, using his legs to convert.

The team continued to march its way down the field, and on the 13th play of the drive, Kansas City found itself in a first-and-goal from the Niners’ 3-yard line. Mahomes dropped back and found Mecole Hardman, who walked into the end zone to give the Chiefs their second straight Super Bowl.

With the win, Kansas City becomes the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to go back-to-back, while Mahomes has now won his third ring.