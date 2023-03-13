The Raiders Are Signing Jimmy Garoppolo To A 3-Year Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders came into this offseason knowing they would need a new quarterback after releasing Derek Carr (who has since signed with the Saints).

Vegas holds the 7th overall pick on this year’s Draft and was expected to be one of the teams in play for a top-4 quarterback in this class — Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. However, after Carolina jumped them to move up to No. 1, they became the fourth team in the top 10 expected to pursue a QB, which means they’d have to want whoever is leftover.

As free agency opened, word began circulating that they would be looking at Jimmy Garoppolo as a potential signing, and two hours into free agency after seeing Jarrett Stidham walk to Denver, they landed their guy on a three-year deal.

The #Raiders are closing in on a deal with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources say. After six seasons and a Super Bowl appearance with the #49ers, Jimmy G is on his way to Vegas, the site of this season’s Super Bowl, to reunite with Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/R4dSLyj5SX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Comp update: Raiders are giving former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023