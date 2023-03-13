jimmy garoppolo
The Raiders Are Signing Jimmy Garoppolo To A 3-Year Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders came into this offseason knowing they would need a new quarterback after releasing Derek Carr (who has since signed with the Saints).

Vegas holds the 7th overall pick on this year’s Draft and was expected to be one of the teams in play for a top-4 quarterback in this class — Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. However, after Carolina jumped them to move up to No. 1, they became the fourth team in the top 10 expected to pursue a QB, which means they’d have to want whoever is leftover.

As free agency opened, word began circulating that they would be looking at Jimmy Garoppolo as a potential signing, and two hours into free agency after seeing Jarrett Stidham walk to Denver, they landed their guy on a three-year deal.

Signing Garoppolo certainly isn’t a guarantee they won’t use a draft pick on a QB still, but it does ensure they aren’t desperate for one and, if their preferred pick is gone, they can just look to add talent elsewhere.

Garoppolo is a solid starter, albeit one with flaws, but will bring something different to Vegas than what they had with Carr. Garoppolo doesn’t have the same arm as Carr but prefers working over the middle of the field and in the short to intermediate game that Carr wasn’t as good in. Garoppolo reunites with Josh McDaniels, and the Raiders will hope that familiarity will produce dividends.

