There are few things more important to getting a good workout in than having the right playlist. Having the right soundtrack is vital for most people to getting maximum output, and sometimes what you need in the gym varies by what you’re doing — for example, cardio and weights might need different genres.

Everyone’s taste is a bit different, which is why there’s few things worse than forgetting headphones when going to the gym and having to listen to whatever they’ve got playing over the speakers. That is, unless you have your own fully built out home gym and can pick the music blasting through the speakers, as is the case for WWE superstar Randy Orton. The 44-year-old has been in WWE for more than two decades, and he looks like the kind of guy that is likely playing something pretty heavy in the gym.

However, as he recently explained to Sheamus in his home gym, he goes to a different genre and is far more up to date on his playlist than you’d expect. The Viper is all about the ladies when it comes to the gym, explaining that he has “an extensive female rap artist playlist” rattling off everyone from Megan Thee Stallion to GloRilla and fellow St. Louis native (and WWE fan) Sexxy Red.

It’s clearly not the answer Sheamus was expecting, but as Orton explained, “they get my blood pumpin, what can I say.” I think my only follow-up questions would be what did Randy used to listen to in the gym back in the day and when was he introduced to some of these artists, because he’s been in the gym for decades and I’d be fascinated to know when he figured out that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got the blood going and the muscles firing in just the right way.