The Yankees and Red Sox met on Sunday afternoon in Fenway Park, and while the season has been a bitter disappointment for Boston thus far, they were able to thump their hated rivals in a 10-2 win.

While the Sox bats came alive, the most exciting thing to happen during the game was when a fan who had broken into the stadium — MLB is not allowing fans into games amid the pandemic — emerged from the Green Monster seats and began throwing hats onto the field in the top of the eighth inning to the dismay of players and umpires.

Who is this guy and how did he get into Fenway Park? pic.twitter.com/rvYFcJPaAj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 20, 2020

It was a bizarre scene in Fenway, with security eventually taking the fan into custody, and the good news is he didn’t try to do anything to endanger the safety of players or the camera crew that was near him. Still, Fenway security will have to look into how this fan snuck into the stadium to be able to do this, because they can’t have folks just slipping into the stadium for a variety of reasons, particularly during a pandemic where the league is trying everything they can — including playoff bubbles — to ensure outbreaks don’t lead to more teams having to stop playing and the season can be completed.