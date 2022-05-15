The Reds Threw A No-Hitter And Somehow Still Lost 1-0 To The Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds have been the worst team in Major League Baseball over the first 35 games of the season, as the only team still stuck with single-digit wins as we enter mid-May.

It has been a dreadful start, but there has been some signs of life lately, as six of those nine wins have come in the last two weeks. Unfortunately, the Reds took a step back on Sunday afternoon when they pulled off one of the rarest feats in baseball — losing a game in which you no-hit the other team.

Yes, the Reds managed to go into Pittsburgh, throw a no-hitter, and still lose the ball game — without committing an error, I might add — creating one of the most incredible looking box scores you’ll ever see. Hunter Greene was on the mound for the Reds and threw a beauty of a game, but was pulled in the eighth after walking two batters with one out and being 118 pitches into his afternoon.

.@HunterGreene17 exits the game after throwing a NO HITTER through 7.1 innings. Truly an incredible performance. 👏 pic.twitter.com/zNxI2lCWXk — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) May 15, 2022

From there, Art Warren came in and immediately issued a third consecutive walk to load the bases, bringing Pirates star Ke’Bryan Hayes to the plate, who managed to hit a soft enough chopper up the middle to score the runner from third on a fielder’s choice, beating out the double play throw to first.

That was it. The one “highlight” of the game from either team at the plate, as Cincinnati could only muster four hits of their own on the afternoon and Pittsburgh immediately popped out on the next at-bat to end the inning and the Reds could not do anything in the top of the ninth.

0 hits, 1 win. The @Pirates beat the Reds after getting no-hit over 8 innings! 😱 pic.twitter.com/YumMXPZnuy — MLB (@MLB) May 15, 2022

It is the sixth time a team has been no-hit and won the game since 1901, with the Angels doing so most recently in 2008, making this about as rare a feat as there is in baseball.

Got 0 hits, won game (since 1901): Pirates, Today vs CIN

Dodgers, 6/28/08 vs LAA

Cleveland, 4/12/92 vs BOS

White Sox, 7/1/90 vs NYY

Tigers, 4/30/67 vs BAL

Reds, 4/23/64 vs HOU — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 15, 2022

I’m not sure who deserves more credit for this, the Pirates or the Reds, but both did some incredible work today to ensure history was made in Pittsburgh.