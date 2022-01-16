tyler boyd
Getty Image
Sports

The Refs Let The Bengals’ Controversial TD Stand Because They Didn’t Think The Whistle Was Blown Before The Ball Was Caught

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Cincinnati Bengals snapped a 31-year postseason winless drought on Saturday evening with a thrilling 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The game came amid a bit of controversy, as borderline inexplicable decisions by an officiating crew that drew a ton of scorn from football fans negatively impacted both teams.

The one that drew the most attention came at the end of the first half, when Joe Burrow threw a touchdown to Tyler Boyd. The problem: One of the officials accidentally blew their whistle before Boyd caught the ball, and by the letter of the law, the play should have been immediately ruled dead and replayed. It’s a silly rule, especially because it appeared Boyd was gonna catch the ball not matter what, but Raiders fans have a legitimate gripe with this one.

Then again, this assumes everyone heard the whistle before the play ended. Because you have ears, you did, but according to the referees after the game, that did not actually happen. No, seriously! They said that!

Alright so let’s do a quick fact check here. I am about to drop in the clip and you, dear reader, are to listen and determine when the whistle was blown. Here we go:

My ears tell me the whistle was blown approximately right here.

bengals touchdown ref whistle
NBC

Folks, between you and me, I think the refs are trying to save face with this explanation.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×