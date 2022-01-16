The Cincinnati Bengals snapped a 31-year postseason winless drought on Saturday evening with a thrilling 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The game came amid a bit of controversy, as borderline inexplicable decisions by an officiating crew that drew a ton of scorn from football fans negatively impacted both teams.

The one that drew the most attention came at the end of the first half, when Joe Burrow threw a touchdown to Tyler Boyd. The problem: One of the officials accidentally blew their whistle before Boyd caught the ball, and by the letter of the law, the play should have been immediately ruled dead and replayed. It’s a silly rule, especially because it appeared Boyd was gonna catch the ball not matter what, but Raiders fans have a legitimate gripe with this one.

Then again, this assumes everyone heard the whistle before the play ended. Because you have ears, you did, but according to the referees after the game, that did not actually happen. No, seriously! They said that!

Alright so let’s do a quick fact check here. I am about to drop in the clip and you, dear reader, are to listen and determine when the whistle was blown. Here we go:

My ears tell me the whistle was blown approximately right here.



Folks, between you and me, I think the refs are trying to save face with this explanation.