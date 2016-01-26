Remembering The Horrifying Murder Of Wrestler Dave Schultz, 20 Years Later

01.26.16 3 years ago
GettyImages-241134

Getty Image

Dave Schultz was one of the most respected American wrestlers in the history of the Olympics. His life was tragically cut short 20 years ago today. These are the events that led to his untimely death, all of which were documented in the film Foxcatcher.

Dave and Mark Schultz won gold medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, becoming the first American brothers to win gold medals in wrestling. To anyone unfamiliar, that may sound like a guaranteed lifetime of wealth and stardom for the Schultz brothers — that couldn’t be any further from the truth, though.

Wrestlers were seen much differently in the United States than in Russia, where they were treated as full-time employees. That would be a pipe dream in America until eccentric multi-millionaire John du Pont reached out to Dave Schultz. Du Pont had a borderline unhealthy infatuation with athletics. Wanting to be an Olympic gold medalist himself, but never having the physical potential, du Pont took it upon himself to breed his own stable of athletes, possibly to live through vicariously.

Around The Web

TAGSwrestling

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 38 mins ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP