Remembering The Horrifying Murder Of Wrestler Dave Schultz, 20 Years Later

Dave Schultz was one of the most respected American wrestlers in the history of the Olympics. His life was tragically cut short 20 years ago today. These are the events that led to his untimely death, all of which were documented in the film Foxcatcher.

Dave and Mark Schultz won gold medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, becoming the first American brothers to win gold medals in wrestling. To anyone unfamiliar, that may sound like a guaranteed lifetime of wealth and stardom for the Schultz brothers — that couldn’t be any further from the truth, though.

Wrestlers were seen much differently in the United States than in Russia, where they were treated as full-time employees. That would be a pipe dream in America until eccentric multi-millionaire John du Pont reached out to Dave Schultz. Du Pont had a borderline unhealthy infatuation with athletics. Wanting to be an Olympic gold medalist himself, but never having the physical potential, du Pont took it upon himself to breed his own stable of athletes, possibly to live through vicariously.