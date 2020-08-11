The biggest domino yet has fallen in college athletics’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to multiple media reports, the Big Ten’s presidents have decided to postpone the 2020 college football season. This does not mean an all-out cancelation, however, as the plan is to try and see if it is safe to play in spring.

The news comes via Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, along with Bruce Feldman and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. All three mentioned that the decision was made by university presidents with an eye on taking to the field sometime in early 2021.

So far, the postponements have come from smaller conferences — whether they be in the Group of 5 or lower divisions of college athletics — with the occasional university deciding it is not safe to go forward this year. The Big Ten is the first Power 5 conference to pull the plug altogether, although there have been rumblings that the Pac-12 could also decide to take a similar measure.

As for other conferences, there is no word on the exact path forward for the ACC, Big 12, and SEC in light of the Big Ten’s decision. There have been reports that the ACC intends to give it a go this fall, while SEC commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned that he will be paying attention to the moves made by other conferences.