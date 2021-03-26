The 2021 NFL Draft has the potential for a number of promising quarterbacks to go off the board early, and as a result, rumors have swirled for months about teams trying to trade up to get in prime position to select their signal caller of the future. Time will tell if that was the impetus for the San Francisco 49ers, but on Friday afternoon, the team made a major move to get into prime position earlier in the Draft.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Niners and the Miami Dolphins came to terms on a trade that will see San Francisco jump up to No. 3 next month. In return, they made a bet that they’ll be able to select a franchise-changing player, as they sent three firsts and a third to South Beach.

Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources. Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Schefter went on to report that the Niners don’t have one specific quarterback in mind, and that for now, the plan is to hold on to starting signal caller Jimmy Garappolo.

And the 49ers did not trade up with one QB in mind. They traded up because they’re good with the options that will be their at No. 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

49ers now square in the QB mix, but are holding on to Jimmy Garoppolo and have no plans to trade him, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

With Trevor Lawrence the presumed No. 1 pick, the quarterbacks who could be there include Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, and BYU’s Zach Wilson. The word “could” is important here, as the New York Jets are viewed as a potential landing spot for a quarterback at No. 2. As for the Dolphins, while they did move down in the first round, they still have a pair of selections — the No. 3 came to them via the Houston Texans, while they have their own pick at No. 18.